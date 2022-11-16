Salguti Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.47 crore, down 16.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.47 crore in September 2022 down 16.74% from Rs. 29.40 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 55.26% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.

Salguti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

Salguti Ind shares closed at 25.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.55% returns over the last 6 months and 32.28% over the last 12 months.