    Salguti Ind Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.47 crore, down 16.74% Y-o-Y

    November 16, 2022 / 12:09 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salguti Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 24.47 crore in September 2022 down 16.74% from Rs. 29.40 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2022 down 55.26% from Rs. 0.15 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2022 down 14.29% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.

    Salguti Ind EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

    Salguti Ind shares closed at 25.00 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 22.55% returns over the last 6 months and 32.28% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations24.4729.0729.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations24.4729.0729.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials19.6723.1524.29
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.351.170.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.680.781.36
    Depreciation0.510.490.47
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.642.642.37
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.620.830.91
    Other Income0.130.090.10
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.750.921.00
    Interest0.730.890.94
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.020.030.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.020.030.06
    Tax-0.040.05-0.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.07-0.020.15
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.07-0.020.15
    Equity Share Capital7.547.547.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.09-0.030.19
    Diluted EPS0.09-0.030.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.09-0.030.19
    Diluted EPS0.09-0.030.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 16, 2022 11:44 am