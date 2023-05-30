Salguti Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore, down 7.86% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salguti Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore in March 2023 down 7.86% from Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 28.02% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2023 down 34.69% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2022.
Salguti Ind shares closed at 26.13 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.53% returns over the last 12 months.
|Salguti Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.93
|25.73
|23.80
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.93
|25.73
|23.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|17.75
|21.11
|21.13
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.87
|0.68
|-2.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.70
|0.50
|2.14
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.48
|0.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.53
|2.19
|1.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.31
|0.78
|0.66
|Other Income
|0.15
|0.02
|0.31
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.46
|0.80
|0.97
|Interest
|0.48
|0.78
|0.88
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.10
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.02
|0.02
|0.10
|Tax
|0.26
|-0.23
|0.49
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.28
|0.25
|-0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.28
|0.25
|-0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|7.54
|7.54
|7.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.33
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.33
|-0.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.38
|0.33
|-0.52
|Diluted EPS
|-0.38
|0.33
|-0.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited