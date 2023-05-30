English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Salguti Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore, down 7.86% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 02:42 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salguti Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore in March 2023 down 7.86% from Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 28.02% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2023 down 34.69% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2022.

    Salguti Ind shares closed at 26.13 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.53% returns over the last 12 months.

    Salguti Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations21.9325.7323.80
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations21.9325.7323.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials17.7521.1121.13
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.870.68-2.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.700.502.14
    Depreciation0.500.480.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.532.191.47
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.310.780.66
    Other Income0.150.020.31
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.460.800.97
    Interest0.480.780.88
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.020.020.10
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.020.020.10
    Tax0.26-0.230.49
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.280.25-0.39
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.280.25-0.39
    Equity Share Capital7.547.547.54
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.380.33-0.52
    Diluted EPS-0.380.33-0.52
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.380.33-0.52
    Diluted EPS-0.380.33-0.52
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Salguti Ind #Salguti Industries
    first published: May 30, 2023 02:33 pm