Salguti Ind Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore, down 7.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.93 crore in March 2023 down 7.86% from Rs. 23.80 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.28 crore in March 2023 up 28.02% from Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in March 2023 down 34.69% from Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2022.

Salguti Ind shares closed at 26.13 on May 12, 2023 (BSE) and has given 37.53% returns over the last 12 months.