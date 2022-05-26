 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Salguti Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.80 crore, up 17.95% Y-o-Y

May 26, 2022 / 09:15 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salguti Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 23.80 crore in March 2022 up 17.95% from Rs. 20.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 32.19% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2022 up 21.49% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021.

Salguti Ind shares closed at 20.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.88% returns over the last 6 months and 81.49% over the last 12 months.

Salguti Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 23.80 26.12 20.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 23.80 26.12 20.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.13 18.98 16.45
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.10 1.61 -0.36
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 2.14 1.42 1.35
Depreciation 0.50 0.48 0.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 1.47 3.13 1.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.66 0.50 0.46
Other Income 0.31 0.03 0.24
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.97 0.53 0.70
Interest 0.88 0.65 1.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.10 -0.11 -0.31
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.10 -0.11 -0.31
Tax 0.49 -0.06 0.27
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.39 -0.05 -0.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.39 -0.05 -0.58
Equity Share Capital 7.54 7.54 7.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.14 -0.77
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.14 -0.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.52 -0.14 -0.77
Diluted EPS -0.52 -0.14 -0.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 26, 2022 09:00 am
