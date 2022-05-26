Salguti Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.80 crore, up 17.95% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salguti Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 23.80 crore in March 2022 up 17.95% from Rs. 20.18 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 32.19% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2022 up 21.49% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021.
Salguti Ind shares closed at 20.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.88% returns over the last 6 months and 81.49% over the last 12 months.
|
|Salguti Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|23.80
|26.12
|20.18
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|23.80
|26.12
|20.18
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.13
|18.98
|16.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.10
|1.61
|-0.36
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.14
|1.42
|1.35
|Depreciation
|0.50
|0.48
|0.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.47
|3.13
|1.77
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.66
|0.50
|0.46
|Other Income
|0.31
|0.03
|0.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.97
|0.53
|0.70
|Interest
|0.88
|0.65
|1.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|-0.11
|-0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|-0.11
|-0.31
|Tax
|0.49
|-0.06
|0.27
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.39
|-0.05
|-0.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.39
|-0.05
|-0.58
|Equity Share Capital
|7.54
|7.54
|7.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.14
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.14
|-0.77
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.52
|-0.14
|-0.77
|Diluted EPS
|-0.52
|-0.14
|-0.77
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited