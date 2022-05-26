Salguti Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 23.80 crore, up 17.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 23.80 crore in March 2022 up 17.95% from Rs. 20.18 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.39 crore in March 2022 up 32.19% from Rs. 0.58 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.47 crore in March 2022 up 21.49% from Rs. 1.21 crore in March 2021.

Salguti Ind shares closed at 20.00 on May 25, 2022 (BSE) and has given -5.88% returns over the last 6 months and 81.49% over the last 12 months.