Salguti Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 24.22 crore, down 16.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.22 crore in June 2023 down 16.68% from Rs. 29.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.07 crore in June 2023 up 396.52% from Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 down 0.71% from Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022.

Salguti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.03 in June 2022.

Salguti Ind shares closed at 30.25 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given 14.15% returns over the last 6 months