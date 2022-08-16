 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Salguti Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.07 crore, down 9.53% Y-o-Y

Aug 16, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salguti Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 29.07 crore in June 2022 down 9.53% from Rs. 32.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 116.5% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022 up 21.55% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2021.

Salguti Ind shares closed at 26.90 on July 21, 2022 (BSE)

Salguti Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 29.07 23.80 32.13
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 29.07 23.80 32.13
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.15 21.13 26.17
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 1.17 -2.10 0.63
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.78 2.14 1.18
Depreciation 0.49 0.50 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.64 1.47 3.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.83 0.66 0.68
Other Income 0.09 0.31 --
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.92 0.97 0.68
Interest 0.89 0.88 0.62
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.03 0.10 0.05
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.03 0.10 0.05
Tax 0.05 0.49 -0.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.02 -0.39 0.14
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.02 -0.39 0.14
Equity Share Capital 7.54 7.54 7.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.52 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.52 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.03 -0.52 0.23
Diluted EPS -0.03 -0.52 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #packaging #Results #Salguti Ind #Salguti Industries
first published: Aug 16, 2022 04:02 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.