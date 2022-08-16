Salguti Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.07 crore, down 9.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29.07 crore in June 2022 down 9.53% from Rs. 32.13 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 116.5% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022 up 21.55% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2021.

Salguti Ind shares closed at 26.90 on July 21, 2022 (BSE)