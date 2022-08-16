Salguti Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29.07 crore, down 9.53% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salguti Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 29.07 crore in June 2022 down 9.53% from Rs. 32.13 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2022 down 116.5% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.41 crore in June 2022 up 21.55% from Rs. 1.16 crore in June 2021.
Salguti Ind shares closed at 26.90 on July 21, 2022 (BSE)
|Salguti Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|29.07
|23.80
|32.13
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|29.07
|23.80
|32.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.15
|21.13
|26.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|1.17
|-2.10
|0.63
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.78
|2.14
|1.18
|Depreciation
|0.49
|0.50
|0.48
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.64
|1.47
|3.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.83
|0.66
|0.68
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.31
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.92
|0.97
|0.68
|Interest
|0.89
|0.88
|0.62
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.03
|0.10
|0.05
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.03
|0.10
|0.05
|Tax
|0.05
|0.49
|-0.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.02
|-0.39
|0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.02
|-0.39
|0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|7.54
|7.54
|7.54
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.52
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.52
|0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.03
|-0.52
|0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.03
|-0.52
|0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited