 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Salguti Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.73 crore, down 1.49% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:08 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salguti Industries are:

Net Sales at Rs 25.73 crore in December 2022 down 1.49% from Rs. 26.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 566.6% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 up 26.73% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

Salguti Industries
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25.73 24.47 26.12
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 25.73 24.47 26.12
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 21.11 19.67 18.98
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.68 0.35 1.61
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.50 0.68 1.42
Depreciation 0.48 0.51 0.48
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.19 2.64 3.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.78 0.62 0.50
Other Income 0.02 0.13 0.03
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.80 0.75 0.53
Interest 0.78 0.73 0.65
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.02 0.02 -0.11
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.02 0.02 -0.11
Tax -0.23 -0.04 -0.06
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.25 0.07 -0.05
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.25 0.07 -0.05
Equity Share Capital 7.54 7.54 7.54
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 0.09 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.33 0.09 -0.14
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.33 0.09 -0.14
Diluted EPS 0.33 0.09 -0.14
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited