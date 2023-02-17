Salguti Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.73 crore, down 1.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.73 crore in December 2022 down 1.49% from Rs. 26.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 566.6% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 up 26.73% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.