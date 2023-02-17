Salguti Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 25.73 crore, down 1.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.73 crore in December 2022 down 1.49% from Rs. 26.12 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.25 crore in December 2022 up 566.6% from Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2022 up 26.73% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

Salguti Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.33 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.14 in December 2021.

Salguti Ind shares closed at 27.30 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 43.68% returns over the last 12 months.