Salem Erode Inv Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, up 53.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in September 2022 up 53.02% from Rs. 0.75 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.13 crore in September 2022 down 57.99% from Rs. 0.32 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.66 crore in September 2022 up 34.69% from Rs. 0.49 crore in September 2021.

Salem Erode Inv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.12 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2021.

Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 46.10 on November 18, 2022 (BSE) and has given -19.12% returns over the last 6 months