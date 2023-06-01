Salem Erode Inv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 33.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salem Erode Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in March 2023 up 33.24% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 9.84% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 84% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.
Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 40.68 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.94% returns over the last 6 months and -26.04% over the last 12 months.
|Salem Erode Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.92
|1.08
|0.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.92
|1.08
|0.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.26
|0.21
|0.23
|Depreciation
|0.13
|0.10
|0.10
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.21
|0.43
|0.22
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.32
|0.34
|0.13
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.00
|0.02
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.33
|0.35
|0.15
|Interest
|0.40
|0.42
|0.21
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.07
|-0.06
|Tax
|0.03
|-0.01
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.10
|-0.06
|-0.09
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.10
|-0.06
|-0.09
|Equity Share Capital
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.05
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.05
|-0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|-0.05
|-0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|-0.05
|-0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited