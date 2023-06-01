Salem Erode Inv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 33.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in March 2023 up 33.24% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 9.84% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 84% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 40.68 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.94% returns over the last 6 months and -26.04% over the last 12 months.