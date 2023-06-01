English
    Salem Erode Inv Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore, up 33.24% Y-o-Y

    June 01, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salem Erode Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.92 crore in March 2023 up 33.24% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.10 crore in March 2023 down 9.84% from Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.46 crore in March 2023 up 84% from Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022.

    Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 40.68 on May 31, 2023 (BSE) and has given -5.94% returns over the last 6 months and -26.04% over the last 12 months.

    Salem Erode Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.921.080.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.921.080.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.260.210.23
    Depreciation0.130.100.10
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.210.430.22
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.000.000.01
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.320.340.13
    Other Income0.010.000.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.330.350.15
    Interest0.400.420.21
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.07-0.07-0.06
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.07-0.07-0.06
    Tax0.03-0.010.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.10-0.06-0.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.10-0.06-0.09
    Equity Share Capital1.151.151.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.05-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.05-0.08
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.08-0.05-0.08
    Diluted EPS-0.08-0.05-0.08
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Jun 1, 2023 07:23 pm