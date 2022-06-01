 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Salem Erode Inv Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 117.61% Y-o-Y

Jun 01, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salem Erode Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2022 up 117.61% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 127.19% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 31.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 52.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,209.23% returns over the last 12 months.

Salem Erode Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.69 0.62 0.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.69 0.62 0.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.23 0.13 0.09
Depreciation 0.10 0.09 0.04
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.22 0.10 0.32
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.01 0.00 --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- -0.28
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.13 0.31 0.15
Other Income 0.02 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.15 0.31 0.15
Interest 0.21 0.01 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.06 0.30 0.15
Exceptional Items -- -- 0.11
P/L Before Tax -0.06 0.30 0.25
Tax 0.03 0.11 -0.07
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.09 0.19 0.32
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.09 0.19 0.32
Equity Share Capital 1.15 1.15 1.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.17 0.28
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.17 0.28
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.08 0.17 0.28
Diluted EPS -0.08 0.17 0.28
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Finance - Investments #Results #Salem Erode Inv #Salem Erode Investments
first published: Jun 1, 2022 01:00 pm
