Salem Erode Inv Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 117.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2022 up 117.61% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 127.19% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 31.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.

Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 52.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,209.23% returns over the last 12 months.