Salem Erode Inv Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore, up 117.61% Y-o-Y
June 01, 2022 / 01:05 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salem Erode Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.69 crore in March 2022 up 117.61% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2022 down 127.19% from Rs. 0.32 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.25 crore in March 2022 up 31.58% from Rs. 0.19 crore in March 2021.
Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 52.50 on May 31, 2022 (BSE) and has given 1,209.23% returns over the last 12 months.
|Salem Erode Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.69
|0.62
|0.32
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.69
|0.62
|0.32
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.23
|0.13
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.09
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.22
|0.10
|0.32
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.01
|0.00
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|-0.28
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.13
|0.31
|0.15
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.15
|0.31
|0.15
|Interest
|0.21
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.06
|0.30
|0.15
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.11
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.06
|0.30
|0.25
|Tax
|0.03
|0.11
|-0.07
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.09
|0.19
|0.32
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.09
|0.19
|0.32
|Equity Share Capital
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.17
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.17
|0.28
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.08
|0.17
|0.28
|Diluted EPS
|-0.08
|0.17
|0.28
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited