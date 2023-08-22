Salem Erode Inv Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore, up 35.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.16 crore in June 2023 up 35.68% from Rs. 0.86 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.02 crore in June 2023 up 126.87% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.53 crore in June 2023 up 55.88% from Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022.

Salem Erode Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.02 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.07 in June 2022.

Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 39.00 on August 21, 2023 (BSE) and has given -8.13% returns over the last 6 months and -11.66% over the last 12 months.