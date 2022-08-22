 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Salem Erode Inv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

Aug 22, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salem Erode Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in June 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 126.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 down 30.61% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.

Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 45.75 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months

Salem Erode Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 0.86 0.69 0.71
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 0.86 0.69 0.71
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.24 0.23 0.08
Depreciation 0.09 0.10 0.06
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.28 0.22 --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.00 0.01 0.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- 0.15
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 0.13 0.43
Other Income 0.00 0.02 0.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.25 0.15 0.43
Interest 0.36 0.21 0.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.11 -0.06 0.43
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.11 -0.06 0.43
Tax -0.03 0.03 0.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.08 -0.09 0.29
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.08 -0.09 0.29
Equity Share Capital 1.15 1.15 1.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.08 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.08 0.25
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.07 -0.08 0.25
Diluted EPS -0.07 -0.08 0.25
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 22, 2022 01:11 pm
