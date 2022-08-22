Salem Erode Inv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salem Erode Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in June 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 126.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 down 30.61% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.
Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 45.75 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months
|
|Salem Erode Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.86
|0.69
|0.71
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.86
|0.69
|0.71
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.24
|0.23
|0.08
|Depreciation
|0.09
|0.10
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.28
|0.22
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|0.15
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.13
|0.43
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.02
|0.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.25
|0.15
|0.43
|Interest
|0.36
|0.21
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.11
|-0.06
|0.43
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.11
|-0.06
|0.43
|Tax
|-0.03
|0.03
|0.14
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.08
|-0.09
|0.29
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.08
|-0.09
|0.29
|Equity Share Capital
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.08
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.08
|0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|-0.08
|0.25
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|-0.08
|0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited