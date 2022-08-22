Salem Erode Inv Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore, up 20.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.86 crore in June 2022 up 20.18% from Rs. 0.71 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022 down 126.48% from Rs. 0.29 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.34 crore in June 2022 down 30.61% from Rs. 0.49 crore in June 2021.

Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 45.75 on August 19, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.62% returns over the last 6 months