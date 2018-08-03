Salem Erode Inv standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 0.58 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations -- -- 0.32 Other Operating Income 0.58 0.25 0.05 Total Income From Operations 0.58 0.25 0.37 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- 0.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 0.03 0.04 0.03 Depreciation 0.01 0.01 0.01 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 0.02 0.08 0.02 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.51 0.11 0.30 Other Income -- -- -- P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.51 0.11 0.30 Interest -- -- -- P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.51 0.11 0.30 Exceptional Items -0.17 -- -- P/L Before Tax 0.34 0.11 0.30 Tax 0.10 0.01 0.10 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.24 0.10 0.20 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.24 0.10 0.20 Equity Share Capital 1.15 1.15 1.15 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 16.34 16.10 15.48 Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.21 0.09 0.18 Diluted EPS -- -- -- EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.21 0.09 0.18 Diluted EPS -- -- -- Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited