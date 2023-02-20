 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Salem Erode Inv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 73.24% Y-o-Y

Feb 20, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salem Erode Investments are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 73.24% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 129.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

Salem Erode Investments
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.08 1.15 0.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.08 1.15 0.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.21 0.21 0.13
Depreciation 0.10 0.09 0.09
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses 0.43 0.29 0.10
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies 0.00 -0.01 0.00
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses -- -- --
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.34 0.56 0.31
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.35 0.57 0.31
Interest 0.42 0.40 0.01
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 0.17 0.30
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 0.17 0.30
Tax -0.01 0.03 0.11
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.06 0.13 0.19
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.06 0.13 0.19
Equity Share Capital 1.15 1.15 1.15
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.12 0.17
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.12 0.17
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.05 0.12 0.17
Diluted EPS -0.05 0.12 0.17
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited