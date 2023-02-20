Salem Erode Inv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 73.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 73.24% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 129.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.