    Salem Erode Inv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 73.24% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 02:58 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salem Erode Investments are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 73.24% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 129.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.

    Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 42.45 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and 0.95% over the last 12 months.

    Salem Erode Investments
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.081.150.62
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.081.150.62
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.210.210.13
    Depreciation0.100.090.09
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses0.430.290.10
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies0.00-0.010.00
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses------
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.560.31
    Other Income0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.350.570.31
    Interest0.420.400.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.070.170.30
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.070.170.30
    Tax-0.010.030.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.060.130.19
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.060.130.19
    Equity Share Capital1.151.151.15
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.120.17
    Diluted EPS-0.050.120.17
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.050.120.17
    Diluted EPS-0.050.120.17
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

