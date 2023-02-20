Salem Erode Inv Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore, up 73.24% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salem Erode Investments are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.08 crore in December 2022 up 73.24% from Rs. 0.62 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2022 down 129.05% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2022 up 12.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021.
Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 42.45 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.85% returns over the last 6 months and 0.95% over the last 12 months.
|Salem Erode Investments
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.08
|1.15
|0.62
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.08
|1.15
|0.62
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.21
|0.21
|0.13
|Depreciation
|0.10
|0.09
|0.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|0.43
|0.29
|0.10
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.34
|0.56
|0.31
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.35
|0.57
|0.31
|Interest
|0.42
|0.40
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|0.17
|0.30
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|0.17
|0.30
|Tax
|-0.01
|0.03
|0.11
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.06
|0.13
|0.19
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.06
|0.13
|0.19
|Equity Share Capital
|1.15
|1.15
|1.15
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.12
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.12
|0.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|0.12
|0.17
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|0.12
|0.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited