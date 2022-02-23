Salem Erode Inv Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore, down 10.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.62 crore in December 2021 down 10.82% from Rs. 0.70 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 down 55.23% from Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.40 crore in December 2021 down 32.2% from Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020.

Salem Erode Inv EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.17 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2020.

Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 48.65 on February 22, 2022 (BSE)