Salem Erode Inv Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore, up 316.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.70 crore in December 2020 up 316.03% from Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in December 2020 up 201.32% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.59 crore in December 2020 up 207.27% from Rs. 0.55 crore in December 2019.

Salem Erode Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 0.37 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.37 in December 2019.

Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 2.17 on February 19, 2021 (BSE)