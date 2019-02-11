Salem Erode Inv Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore, up 1371.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.09 crore in December 2018 up 1371.46% from Rs. 0.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.83 crore in December 2018 up 1491.08% from Rs. 0.30 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.95 crore in December 2018 up 1552.78% from Rs. 0.36 crore in December 2017.

Salem Erode Inv EPS has increased to Rs. 4.21 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.26 in December 2017.

Salem Erode Inv shares closed at 1.25 on November 17, 2016 (BSE)