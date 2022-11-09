Salasar Techno Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 255.82 crore, up 34.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 255.82 crore in September 2022 up 34.81% from Rs. 189.77 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.37 crore in September 2022 down 26.61% from Rs. 10.04 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 20.77 crore in September 2022 up 1.12% from Rs. 20.54 crore in September 2021.

Salasar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.51 in September 2021.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 30.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.95% returns over the last 6 months and 14.80% over the last 12 months.