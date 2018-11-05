Salasar Techno Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 147.52 crore, up 54.93% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 147.52 crore in September 2018 up 54.93% from Rs. 95.22 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.94 crore in September 2018 up 71.48% from Rs. 4.05 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.80 crore in September 2018 up 152.99% from Rs. 5.85 crore in September 2017.

Salasar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 5.23 in September 2018 from Rs. 3.31 in September 2017.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 239.00 on November 02, 2018 (NSE) and has given -38.13% returns over the last 6 months and -20.28% over the last 12 months.