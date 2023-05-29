Salasar Techno Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 294.09 crore, up 46.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 294.09 crore in March 2023 up 46.09% from Rs. 201.31 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.60 crore in March 2023 up 90.39% from Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.26 crore in March 2023 up 86.74% from Rs. 16.74 crore in March 2022.

Salasar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.68 in March 2022.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 45.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.54% returns over the last 6 months and 94.71% over the last 12 months.