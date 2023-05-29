English
    Salasar Techno Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 294.09 crore, up 46.09% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:43 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salasar Techno Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 294.09 crore in March 2023 up 46.09% from Rs. 201.31 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.60 crore in March 2023 up 90.39% from Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 31.26 crore in March 2023 up 86.74% from Rs. 16.74 crore in March 2022.

    Salasar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.48 in March 2023 from Rs. 2.68 in March 2022.

    Salasar Techno shares closed at 45.25 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 37.54% returns over the last 6 months and 94.71% over the last 12 months.

    Salasar Techno Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations294.09240.80201.31
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations294.09240.80201.31
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials288.12211.30160.21
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-52.05-19.464.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.8311.2210.36
    Depreciation2.171.991.74
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses15.5313.6710.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.4922.0814.56
    Other Income1.600.140.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax29.0922.2115.00
    Interest9.397.745.80
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax19.7014.479.20
    Exceptional Items-0.64----
    P/L Before Tax19.0514.479.20
    Tax4.453.701.53
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.6010.777.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.6010.777.67
    Equity Share Capital31.5731.5728.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.362.68
    Diluted EPS0.480.362.68
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.480.362.68
    Diluted EPS0.480.362.68
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am