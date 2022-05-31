 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Salasar Techno Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.31 crore, down 0.19% Y-o-Y

May 31, 2022 / 03:15 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salasar Techno Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 201.31 crore in March 2022 down 0.19% from Rs. 201.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2022 down 18.84% from Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.74 crore in March 2022 down 29.04% from Rs. 23.59 crore in March 2021.

Salasar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.06 in March 2021.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 238.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.83% returns over the last 6 months and -65.33% over the last 12 months.

Salasar Techno Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 201.31 171.56 201.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 201.31 171.56 201.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 160.21 135.28 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.19 -1.06 1.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.36 10.86 9.51
Depreciation 1.74 1.84 1.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 10.24 11.01 171.77
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.56 13.63 17.12
Other Income 0.44 0.35 5.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.00 13.98 22.13
Interest 5.80 5.20 5.33
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.20 8.78 16.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.20 8.78 16.81
Tax 1.53 2.63 7.35
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.67 6.15 9.45
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.67 6.15 9.45
Equity Share Capital 28.57 28.57 14.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.68 2.15 7.06
Diluted EPS 2.68 2.15 7.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.68 2.15 7.06
Diluted EPS 2.68 2.15 7.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 31, 2022 03:05 pm
