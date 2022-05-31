Salasar Techno Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.31 crore, down 0.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.31 crore in March 2022 down 0.19% from Rs. 201.68 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.67 crore in March 2022 down 18.84% from Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.74 crore in March 2022 down 29.04% from Rs. 23.59 crore in March 2021.

Salasar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.68 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.06 in March 2021.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 238.30 on May 30, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.83% returns over the last 6 months and -65.33% over the last 12 months.