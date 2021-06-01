Salasar Techno Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 201.68 crore, up 85.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.68 crore in March 2021 up 85.68% from Rs. 108.62 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.45 crore in March 2021 up 150.68% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.59 crore in March 2021 up 121.29% from Rs. 10.66 crore in March 2020.

Salasar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 7.06 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.84 in March 2020.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 687.30 on May 31, 2021 (NSE) and has given 224.73% returns over the last 6 months and 580.83% over the last 12 months.