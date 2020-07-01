Salasar Techno Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 108.62 crore, down 41.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 108.62 crore in March 2020 down 41.93% from Rs. 187.03 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2020 down 61.77% from Rs. 9.86 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.66 crore in March 2020 down 53.53% from Rs. 22.94 crore in March 2019.

Salasar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.84 in March 2020 from Rs. 7.42 in March 2019.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 158.20 on June 30, 2020 (NSE) and has given 51.39% returns over the last 6 months and -9.57% over the last 12 months.