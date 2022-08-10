 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Salasar Techno Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.35 crore, up 63.22% Y-o-Y

Aug 10, 2022 / 10:29 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Salasar Techno Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 209.35 crore in June 2022 up 63.22% from Rs. 128.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2022 down 7.68% from Rs. 7.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.40 crore in June 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2021.

Salasar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2021.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 28.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.12% returns over the last 6 months and -11.53% over the last 12 months.

Salasar Techno Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 209.35 201.31 128.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 209.35 201.31 128.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 160.21 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -14.27 4.19 -26.48
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 10.00 10.36 7.90
Depreciation 1.87 1.74 1.75
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 196.80 10.24 131.71
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.95 14.56 13.37
Other Income 0.58 0.44 2.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.53 15.00 15.39
Interest 5.66 5.80 4.55
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.88 9.20 10.84
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 9.88 9.20 10.84
Tax 2.53 1.53 2.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.35 7.67 7.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.35 7.67 7.96
Equity Share Capital 28.57 28.57 28.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 2.68 2.79
Diluted EPS 0.26 2.68 2.79
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 2.68 2.79
Diluted EPS 0.26 2.68 2.79
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 10, 2022 10:22 am
