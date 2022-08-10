Salasar Techno Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 209.35 crore, up 63.22% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 209.35 crore in June 2022 up 63.22% from Rs. 128.26 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.35 crore in June 2022 down 7.68% from Rs. 7.96 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.40 crore in June 2022 up 1.52% from Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2021.

Salasar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.79 in June 2021.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 28.25 on August 08, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.12% returns over the last 6 months and -11.53% over the last 12 months.