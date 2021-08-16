Salasar Techno Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 128.26 crore, up 103.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 128.26 crore in June 2021 up 103.31% from Rs. 63.09 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.96 crore in June 2021 up 2866.17% from Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in June 2021 up 211.07% from Rs. 5.51 crore in June 2020.

Salasar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 2.79 in June 2021 from Rs. 0.20 in June 2020.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 315.75 on August 13, 2021 (NSE) and has given -11.85% returns over the last 6 months and 66.80% over the last 12 months.