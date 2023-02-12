Salasar Techno Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.80 crore, up 40.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.80 crore in December 2022 up 40.35% from Rs. 171.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.77 crore in December 2022 up 75.33% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.20 crore in December 2022 up 52.97% from Rs. 15.82 crore in December 2021.