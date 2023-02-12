Salasar Techno Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.80 crore, up 40.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.80 crore in December 2022 up 40.35% from Rs. 171.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.77 crore in December 2022 up 75.33% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.20 crore in December 2022 up 52.97% from Rs. 15.82 crore in December 2021.

Salasar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.15 in December 2021.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 43.70 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.80% returns over the last 6 months and 92.51% over the last 12 months.