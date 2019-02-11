Salasar Techno Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 150.65 crore, up 17.68% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 150.65 crore in December 2018 up 17.68% from Rs. 128.03 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.25 crore in December 2018 up 17.71% from Rs. 5.31 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.15 crore in December 2018 up 88.67% from Rs. 8.56 crore in December 2017.

Salasar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 4.70 in December 2018 from Rs. 4.34 in December 2017.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 285.05 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -8.58% returns over the last 6 months and -10.61% over the last 12 months.