Salasar Techno Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.73 crore, up 29.24% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Salasar Techno Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 258.73 crore in September 2022 up 29.24% from Rs. 200.19 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.44 crore in September 2022 down 25.76% from Rs. 10.02 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.05 crore in September 2022 up 0.81% from Rs. 20.88 crore in September 2021.

Salasar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.51 in September 2021.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 30.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.95% returns over the last 6 months and 14.80% over the last 12 months.

Salasar Techno Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 258.73 210.67 200.19
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 258.73 210.67 200.19
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 19.66 -14.27 0.89
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 12.33 10.06 9.42
Depreciation 1.92 1.87 1.77
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 205.74 197.98 168.37
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.08 15.03 19.74
Other Income 0.05 0.58 -0.62
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 19.13 15.61 19.11
Interest 8.53 5.77 5.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.61 9.84 13.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.61 9.84 13.70
Tax 3.09 2.52 3.68
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.51 7.32 10.02
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.51 7.32 10.02
Minority Interest -0.07 0.02 0.00
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.44 7.33 10.02
Equity Share Capital 31.57 28.57 28.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 0.26 3.51
Diluted EPS 0.26 0.26 3.51
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.26 0.26 3.51
Diluted EPS 0.26 0.26 3.51
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 04:01 pm
