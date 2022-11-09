English
    Salasar Techno Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 258.73 crore, up 29.24% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Salasar Techno Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 258.73 crore in September 2022 up 29.24% from Rs. 200.19 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.44 crore in September 2022 down 25.76% from Rs. 10.02 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.05 crore in September 2022 up 0.81% from Rs. 20.88 crore in September 2021.

    Salasar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.26 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.51 in September 2021.

    Salasar Techno shares closed at 30.10 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 12.95% returns over the last 6 months and 14.80% over the last 12 months.

    Salasar Techno Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations258.73210.67200.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations258.73210.67200.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks19.66-14.270.89
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3310.069.42
    Depreciation1.921.871.77
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses205.74197.98168.37
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.0815.0319.74
    Other Income0.050.58-0.62
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax19.1315.6119.11
    Interest8.535.775.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax10.619.8413.70
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax10.619.8413.70
    Tax3.092.523.68
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.517.3210.02
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.517.3210.02
    Minority Interest-0.070.020.00
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates7.447.3310.02
    Equity Share Capital31.5728.5728.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.263.51
    Diluted EPS0.260.263.51
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.260.263.51
    Diluted EPS0.260.263.51
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
