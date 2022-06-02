 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Salasar Techno Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.28 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

Jun 02, 2022 / 03:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Salasar Techno Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 212.28 crore in March 2022 up 0.37% from Rs. 211.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2022 down 25.71% from Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.48 crore in March 2022 down 32.04% from Rs. 24.25 crore in March 2021.

Salasar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.24 in March 2021.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 238.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and -66.54% over the last 12 months.

Salasar Techno Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 212.28 173.61 211.50
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 212.28 173.61 211.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 171.07 133.72 --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.19 -1.06 1.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.96 12.23 9.84
Depreciation 1.71 1.85 1.47
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 11.01 12.08 180.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.33 14.77 17.77
Other Income 0.44 0.35 5.01
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 14.77 15.12 22.78
Interest 6.09 5.56 5.38
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 8.68 9.56 17.40
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 8.68 9.56 17.40
Tax 1.55 2.61 7.54
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.13 6.96 9.86
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.13 6.96 9.86
Minority Interest 0.06 -- -0.17
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 7.20 6.96 9.69
Equity Share Capital 28.57 28.57 14.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.52 2.44 7.24
Diluted EPS 2.52 2.44 7.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.52 2.44 7.24
Diluted EPS 2.52 2.44 7.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Engineering #Results #Salasar Techno #Salasar Techno Engineering
first published: Jun 2, 2022 03:22 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.