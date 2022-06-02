Salasar Techno Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 212.28 crore, up 0.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 212.28 crore in March 2022 up 0.37% from Rs. 211.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2022 down 25.71% from Rs. 9.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.48 crore in March 2022 down 32.04% from Rs. 24.25 crore in March 2021.

Salasar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 7.24 in March 2021.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 238.80 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given -4.37% returns over the last 6 months and -66.54% over the last 12 months.