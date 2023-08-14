Salasar Techno Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 261.86 crore, up 24.3% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 261.86 crore in June 2023 up 24.3% from Rs. 210.67 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.14 crore in June 2023 up 38.28% from Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.08 crore in June 2023 up 37.76% from Rs. 17.48 crore in June 2022.

Salasar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 50.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.51% returns over the last 6 months and 70.71% over the last 12 months.