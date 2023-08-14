English
    Salasar Techno Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 261.86 crore, up 24.3% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:43 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Salasar Techno Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 261.86 crore in June 2023 up 24.3% from Rs. 210.67 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.14 crore in June 2023 up 38.28% from Rs. 7.33 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.08 crore in June 2023 up 37.76% from Rs. 17.48 crore in June 2022.

    Salasar Techno EPS has increased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.26 in June 2022.

    Salasar Techno shares closed at 50.70 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.51% returns over the last 6 months and 70.71% over the last 12 months.

    Salasar Techno Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations261.86294.70210.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations261.86294.70210.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials225.60288.67--
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-11.03-52.05-14.27
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost12.3012.8610.06
    Depreciation2.232.171.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses11.4115.36197.98
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.3527.6815.03
    Other Income0.491.630.58
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.8529.3015.61
    Interest8.199.455.77
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.6619.869.84
    Exceptional Items---0.64--
    P/L Before Tax13.6619.219.84
    Tax3.514.482.52
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.1514.737.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.1514.737.32
    Minority Interest-0.01-0.070.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.1414.667.33
    Equity Share Capital31.5731.5728.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.480.26
    Diluted EPS0.320.480.26
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.320.480.26
    Diluted EPS0.320.480.26
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023

