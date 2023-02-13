 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Salasar Techno Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.80 crore, up 38.7% Y-o-Y

Feb 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Salasar Techno Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 240.80 crore in December 2022 up 38.7% from Rs. 173.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2022 up 54.23% from Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.20 crore in December 2022 up 42.6% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.

Salasar Techno Engineering
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 240.80 258.73 173.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 240.80 258.73 173.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 211.30 -- 133.72
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -19.46 19.66 -1.06
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 11.22 12.33 12.23
Depreciation 1.99 1.92 1.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 13.68 205.74 12.08
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.07 19.08 14.77
Other Income 0.14 0.05 0.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 22.21 19.13 15.12
Interest 7.82 8.53 5.56
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 14.39 10.61 9.56
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 14.39 10.61 9.56
Tax 3.70 3.09 2.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.69 7.51 6.96
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.69 7.51 6.96
Minority Interest 0.04 -0.07 --
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 10.73 7.44 6.96
Equity Share Capital 31.57 31.57 28.57
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.36 0.26 2.44
Diluted EPS 0.36 0.26 2.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.36 0.26 2.44
Diluted EPS 0.36 0.26 2.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
