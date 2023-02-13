Salasar Techno Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.80 crore, up 38.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.80 crore in December 2022 up 38.7% from Rs. 173.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2022 up 54.23% from Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.20 crore in December 2022 up 42.6% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.