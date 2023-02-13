Salasar Techno Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.80 crore, up 38.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 240.80 crore in December 2022 up 38.7% from Rs. 173.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2022 up 54.23% from Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.20 crore in December 2022 up 42.6% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.

Salasar Techno EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.44 in December 2021.

Salasar Techno shares closed at 44.55 on February 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 56.32% returns over the last 6 months and 97.04% over the last 12 months.