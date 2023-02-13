English
    Salasar Techno Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 240.80 crore, up 38.7% Y-o-Y

    February 13, 2023 / 09:53 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Salasar Techno Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 240.80 crore in December 2022 up 38.7% from Rs. 173.61 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.73 crore in December 2022 up 54.23% from Rs. 6.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 24.20 crore in December 2022 up 42.6% from Rs. 16.97 crore in December 2021.

    Salasar Techno Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations240.80258.73173.61
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations240.80258.73173.61
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials211.30--133.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-19.4619.66-1.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost11.2212.3312.23
    Depreciation1.991.921.85
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses13.68205.7412.08
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.0719.0814.77
    Other Income0.140.050.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax22.2119.1315.12
    Interest7.828.535.56
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.3910.619.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.3910.619.56
    Tax3.703.092.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.697.516.96
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.697.516.96
    Minority Interest0.04-0.07--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates10.737.446.96
    Equity Share Capital31.5731.5728.57
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.262.44
    Diluted EPS0.360.262.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.360.262.44
    Diluted EPS0.360.262.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
