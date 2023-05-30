SAL Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.52 crore, down 42.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 106.52 crore in March 2023 down 42.51% from Rs. 185.30 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 102.42% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2023 down 40.8% from Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2022.

SAL Steel shares closed at 16.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.11% returns over the last 6 months and 79.56% over the last 12 months.