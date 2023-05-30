English
    SAL Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.52 crore, down 42.51% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 03:11 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAL Steel are:

    Net Sales at Rs 106.52 crore in March 2023 down 42.51% from Rs. 185.30 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 102.42% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2023 down 40.8% from Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2022.

    SAL Steel shares closed at 16.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.11% returns over the last 6 months and 79.56% over the last 12 months.

    SAL Steel
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations106.52136.54185.30
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations106.52136.54185.30
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials79.43108.70150.18
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.17-3.57-9.56
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.694.434.52
    Depreciation2.392.382.29
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.5724.8931.56
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.39-0.296.31
    Other Income5.795.221.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.404.937.49
    Interest3.303.850.09
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.101.087.40
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.101.087.40
    Tax0.220.262.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.120.824.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.120.824.95
    Equity Share Capital84.9784.9784.97
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.100.58
    Diluted EPS-0.010.100.58
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.010.100.58
    Diluted EPS-0.010.100.58
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #SAL Steel #Steel - Medium & Small
    first published: May 30, 2023 03:00 pm