SAL Steel Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 106.52 crore, down 42.51% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAL Steel are:
Net Sales at Rs 106.52 crore in March 2023 down 42.51% from Rs. 185.30 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 down 102.42% from Rs. 4.95 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.79 crore in March 2023 down 40.8% from Rs. 9.78 crore in March 2022.
SAL Steel shares closed at 16.25 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.11% returns over the last 6 months and 79.56% over the last 12 months.
|SAL Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|106.52
|136.54
|185.30
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|106.52
|136.54
|185.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|79.43
|108.70
|150.18
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.17
|-3.57
|-9.56
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.69
|4.43
|4.52
|Depreciation
|2.39
|2.38
|2.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.57
|24.89
|31.56
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.39
|-0.29
|6.31
|Other Income
|5.79
|5.22
|1.18
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.40
|4.93
|7.49
|Interest
|3.30
|3.85
|0.09
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.10
|1.08
|7.40
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.10
|1.08
|7.40
|Tax
|0.22
|0.26
|2.45
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.12
|0.82
|4.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.12
|0.82
|4.95
|Equity Share Capital
|84.97
|84.97
|84.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.58
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|0.10
|0.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited