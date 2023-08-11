SAL Steel Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 153.24 crore, up 29.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 153.24 crore in June 2023 up 29.11% from Rs. 118.69 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.10 crore in June 2023 down 28.57% from Rs. 0.14 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.64 crore in June 2023 up 112.83% from Rs. 2.65 crore in June 2022.

SAL Steel EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.02 in June 2022.

SAL Steel shares closed at 17.78 on August 10, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.52% returns over the last 6 months and 107.23% over the last 12 months.