SAL Steel Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 136.54 crore, up 7.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for SAL Steel are:Net Sales at Rs 136.54 crore in December 2022 up 7.55% from Rs. 126.95 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2022 up 1071.43% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.31 crore in December 2022 up 192.4% from Rs. 2.50 crore in December 2021.
SAL Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.10 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.01 in December 2021.
|SAL Steel shares closed at 17.70 on February 06, 2023 (NSE) and has given 104.62% returns over the last 6 months and 33.58% over the last 12 months.
|SAL Steel
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|136.54
|133.98
|126.95
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|136.54
|133.98
|126.95
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|108.70
|105.73
|95.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.57
|-1.97
|4.92
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.43
|4.78
|4.32
|Depreciation
|2.38
|2.39
|2.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.89
|21.69
|28.87
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.29
|1.36
|-8.62
|Other Income
|5.22
|3.38
|8.83
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.93
|4.74
|0.21
|Interest
|3.85
|0.57
|0.10
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.08
|4.17
|0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.08
|4.17
|0.11
|Tax
|0.26
|1.47
|0.04
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.82
|2.70
|0.07
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.82
|2.70
|0.07
|Equity Share Capital
|84.97
|84.97
|84.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.32
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.32
|0.01
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.10
|0.32
|0.01
|Diluted EPS
|0.10
|0.32
|0.01
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited