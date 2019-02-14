SAL Steel Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 133.12 crore, down 13.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 133.12 crore in December 2018 down 13.1% from Rs. 153.19 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.62 crore in December 2018 up 70.66% from Rs. 2.71 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 9.61 crore in December 2018 up 105.34% from Rs. 4.68 crore in December 2017.

SAL Steel EPS has increased to Rs. 0.54 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.32 in December 2017.

SAL Steel shares closed at 5.05 on February 13, 2019 (NSE) and has given -27.86% returns over the last 6 months and -31.29% over the last 12 months.