    Sal Automotive Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.25 crore, up 57.86% Y-o-Y

    November 12, 2022 / 05:23 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sal Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 75.25 crore in September 2022 up 57.86% from Rs. 47.67 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2022 up 51.02% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.

    Sal Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 3.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in September 2021.

    Sal Automotive shares closed at 243.60 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.64% returns over the last 6 months and 25.02% over the last 12 months.

    Sal Automotive
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations75.2560.1247.67
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations75.2560.1247.67
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials63.1650.7538.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.93-1.65-1.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.537.036.74
    Depreciation0.630.550.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.612.792.64
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.250.650.41
    Other Income0.340.340.55
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.590.990.96
    Interest0.560.460.29
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.030.530.67
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.030.530.67
    Tax0.260.150.23
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.770.380.44
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.770.380.44
    Equity Share Capital2.402.402.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.201.591.83
    Diluted EPS3.201.591.83
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.201.591.83
    Diluted EPS3.201.591.83
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 12, 2022 05:11 pm