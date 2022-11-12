Sal Automotive Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 75.25 crore, up 57.86% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.25 crore in September 2022 up 57.86% from Rs. 47.67 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in September 2022 up 75% from Rs. 0.44 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.22 crore in September 2022 up 51.02% from Rs. 1.47 crore in September 2021.

Sal Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 3.20 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.83 in September 2021.

Sal Automotive shares closed at 243.60 on November 10, 2022 (BSE) and has given 26.64% returns over the last 6 months and 25.02% over the last 12 months.