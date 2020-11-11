Sal Automotive Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 24.92 crore, up 5.24% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.92 crore in September 2020 up 5.24% from Rs. 23.68 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2020 up 900% from Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.24 crore in September 2020 up 226.32% from Rs. 0.38 crore in September 2019.

Sal Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 2.33 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.28 in September 2019.

Sal Automotive shares closed at 144.75 on November 10, 2020 (BSE) and has given 48.92% returns over the last 6 months and -12.27% over the last 12 months.