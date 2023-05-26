English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Sal Automotive Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.12 crore, up 144.03% Y-o-Y

    May 26, 2023 / 10:32 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sal Automotive are:

    Net Sales at Rs 92.12 crore in March 2023 up 144.03% from Rs. 37.75 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 up 308.33% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2023 up 837.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

    Sal Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 11.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.70 in March 2022.

    Sal Automotive shares closed at 279.85 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.74% returns over the last 6 months and 57.13% over the last 12 months.

    Sal Automotive
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations92.1276.3037.75
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations92.1276.3037.75
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials73.7660.6231.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.580.17-0.59
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.149.045.39
    Depreciation1.080.820.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.614.192.85
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.951.46-1.71
    Other Income0.500.350.38
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.451.81-1.33
    Interest0.870.750.38
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.581.06-1.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.581.06-1.71
    Tax0.830.26-0.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.750.80-1.32
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.750.80-1.32
    Equity Share Capital2.402.402.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.073.35-5.70
    Diluted EPS11.073.35-5.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS11.073.35-5.70
    Diluted EPS11.073.35-5.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    
    Tags: #Auto - Tractors #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sal Automotive
    first published: May 26, 2023 10:23 pm