Sal Automotive Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 92.12 crore, up 144.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.12 crore in March 2023 up 144.03% from Rs. 37.75 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.75 crore in March 2023 up 308.33% from Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.53 crore in March 2023 up 837.33% from Rs. 0.75 crore in March 2022.

Sal Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 11.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.70 in March 2022.

Sal Automotive shares closed at 279.85 on May 25, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.74% returns over the last 6 months and 57.13% over the last 12 months.