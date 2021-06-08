Sal Automotive Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.67 crore, up 75.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 31.67 crore in March 2021 up 75.65% from Rs. 18.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021 up 177.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021 up 348.08% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

Sal Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2020.

Sal Automotive shares closed at 192.50 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.89% returns over the last 6 months and 58.37% over the last 12 months.