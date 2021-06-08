MARKET NEWS

Sal Automotive Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 31.67 crore, up 75.65% Y-o-Y

June 08, 2021 / 07:51 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Sal Automotive are:

Net Sales at Rs 31.67 crore in March 2021 up 75.65% from Rs. 18.03 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2021 up 177.63% from Rs. 0.76 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2021 up 348.08% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2020.

Sal Automotive EPS has increased to Rs. 3.02 in March 2021 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2020.

Sal Automotive shares closed at 192.50 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 5.89% returns over the last 6 months and 58.37% over the last 12 months.

Sal Automotive
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations31.6729.1418.03
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations31.6729.1418.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials23.7821.9313.17
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.08-0.73-0.21
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost4.864.694.28
Depreciation0.400.390.36
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses2.072.161.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.640.70-1.25
Other Income0.250.480.37
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.891.18-0.88
Interest0.160.130.09
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.731.05-0.97
Exceptional Items----0.16
P/L Before Tax0.731.05-0.81
Tax0.140.11-0.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.590.94-0.76
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.590.94-0.76
Equity Share Capital2.402.402.40
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.023.90-3.00
Diluted EPS3.023.90-3.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.023.90-3.00
Diluted EPS3.023.90-3.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - Tractors #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Sal Automotive
first published: Jun 8, 2021 07:44 pm

